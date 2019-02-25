Date announced for Grundy County Soil and Water Conservation District customer appreciation luncheon

The date has been set for the annual customer appreciation luncheon offered by the Grundy County Soil and Water Conservation District. The March 8th event at Trenton also includes recognition of the cooperator and soil health steward of the year plus an election of board supervisors.

Events will be held at the Barton farm campus in Trenton with polls open for voting that day, March 8th, from 8 o’clock until 2 o’clock.

The Grundy county soil and water conservation district congratulates the 2019 cooperator of the year: the Oram Brothers – and the 2019 soil health steward of the year: Larry and Judy Urton for their conservation and soil health efforts.

The free lunch will be held from 11 to 1 o’clock with a menu that includes barbecue brisket, smothered chicken, loaded, twice-baked potatoes, green beans, California vegetable blend with cheese sauce, a hot roll, pistachio salad, apple crisp, peach crisp and ice cream.

Officials are inviting the public to join them Friday, March 8th and help celebrate 52-years of conservation efforts in Grundy County. The district office is located in the US Department of Agriculture building at 3415 Oklahoma Avenue in north Trenton.