Food workshop designed for producers and farmer’s market vendors to be held in Macon

Local News February 25, 2019 KTTN News
Local food producers and farmer’s market vendors are invited to a one-day workshop Thursday, March 14th from 9:30 to 4 o’clock at Macon. The workshop is at the Macon County Extension Center located on Highway 63 at 404 N Missouri in Macon.

Selling food directly to consumers provides growers income, a chance to tell their farm’s story, and an opportunity to build a client network. Organizers say it also brings unique challenges with regulations and marketing. Workshop topics March 14th include customer service, soil health, succession planting for a continuous harvest, grower successes and challenges, social media marketing, and Missouri Grown resources.

Presenters for the workshop are Jennifer Schutter, field specialist in horticulture, Valerie Tate, field specialist in agronomy; Darla Campbell, county engagement specialist in agriculture and environment; all with University Extension; and Rachel Heimericks, a marketing specialist with the Missouri Department of Agriculture.

Lunch and handouts are included in the course fee and participants should register by March 11th. A registration form is at available http://extension.missouri.edu/adair. Those interested in participating also can call the Adair County Extension Center in Kirksville at 660-665-9866 or send an email to Jennifer Schutter at [email protected].

