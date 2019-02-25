Food workshop designed for producers and farmer’s market vendors to be held in Macon

Local food producers and farmer’s market vendors are invited to a one-day workshop Thursday, March 14th from 9:30 to 4 o’clock at Macon. The workshop is at the Macon County Extension Center located on Highway 63 at 404 N Missouri in Macon.

Selling food directly to consumers provides growers income, a chance to tell their farm’s story, and an opportunity to build a client network. Organizers say it also brings unique challenges with regulations and marketing. Workshop topics March 14th include customer service, soil health, succession planting for a continuous harvest, grower successes and challenges, social media marketing, and Missouri Grown resources.

Presenters for the workshop are Jennifer Schutter, field specialist in horticulture, Valerie Tate, field specialist in agronomy; Darla Campbell, county engagement specialist in agriculture and environment; all with University Extension; and Rachel Heimericks, a marketing specialist with the Missouri Department of Agriculture.

Lunch and handouts are included in the course fee and participants should register by March 11th. A registration form is at available http://extension.missouri.edu/adair. Those interested in participating also can call the Adair County Extension Center in Kirksville at 660-665-9866 or send an email to Jennifer Schutter at [email protected] .