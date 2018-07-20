Customers of KCP&L and GMO to see monthly adjustment on bills

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved applications filed by Kansas City Power and Light and its Greater Missouri Operations Company to adjust the demand side investment mechanism charge on customer bills.

The charge allows KCP and L and GMO to recover demand-side management program costs and incentives under the Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Act and will appear as a separate line item on customer bills.

The Public Service Commission reports a KCP and L residential customer using 1,000-kilowatt hours of electricity per month will see the charge decrease by about $2.41 per month. A GMO residential customer using 1,000-kilowatt hours of electricity per month will see the charge increase by about 49 cents per month. The adjustments are to take effect August 1st.

KCP and L provides electric service to about 272,800 customers in Missouri, which includes the Green Hills county of Livingston. GMO provides electric service to about 320,500 customers in the state, which includes the Green Hills counties of Daviess, Grundy, Harrison, Livingston, and Mercer.

