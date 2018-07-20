Mercer County Fair organizers announce winners of the Talent and Baby Shows

The results have been released from the Mercer County Fair Talent and Baby Shows.

Lacey Power with the fair reports that for the Talent Show, Gretchen Schroder of Princeton received first place as well as best overall, second place went to Aniston Power of Princeton and Shayden Berndt and Ainsley Cowan of Princeton placed third. Colton Hammond of Trenton received fourth place and picked up the judges choice.

Power reports that for the Baby Show, Paisley Baker placed first in the zero to three months girls category and Trycen Huges placed first for boys.

The four to six-month girls category saw Faithlynn Roberts placing first and Kentlie Saiger Robinson received second place. In the competition for seven to 12 months girls, first place went to Sadie Rogers, second place to Marlo Holt, and third place to Greyleigh Girdner. Rage West placed first for seven to 12 months boys.

First place in the 13 to 18 months girls category went to Mya Davis, in the 19 to 24 months girls Sadie Henke received first place, Paisely Power second, and Elliet Power third.

Kynison Peterson placed first for 19 to 24 months boys and in the category of 25 to 36 months girls, Addy Martin placed first, and Everly Conger placed second.

Like this: Like Loading...