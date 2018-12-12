Cross Allied Health Scholarships Awarded at North Central Missouri College

Recipients of 2018-2019 Cross Allied Health Science scholarships were recognized during receptions held on at North Central Missouri College.

Dr. Albert and Carol Cross of Trenton established these scholarships because of their desire to help students achieve their higher education dreams in the field of allied health. During the receptions, Dr. and Mrs. Cross met with the students to congratulate their hard work and discuss the importance of their education.

Dr. Cross, a retired M.D. who practiced for many years in the Trenton community, commented, “Since I have spent most of my adult life involved in healthcare, as have some members of my family, we are most interested in this career field. That is the reason we have specified that these scholarships will be given to allied health students.”

These scholarships are a part of the NCMC Foundation’s Gifts in Action Scholarship Campaign, which encourages the growth and formation of new endowed scholarships. NCMC Director of Development Alicia Endicott remarked, “Dr. and Mrs. Cross are valued partners of allied health sciences students and all of NCMC. Their generosity makes it possible for students to attend and pursue a degree in allied health sciences. The kindness of the Cross’ and others like them, open up opportunities for students that may not otherwise have the option to continue their education after high school.”