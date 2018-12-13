Iowa to be well represented in Holiday Hoops competition on NCMC campus

A record 115 are teams to participate in this year’s High School Holiday Hoops at the Ketcham Community Center on the North Central Missouri College campus in Trenton includes four schools from Iowa.

Des Moines Hoover and Des Moines North join Grand View Christian of Des Moines and Lincoln High School of Council Bluffs. Des Moines North is the only Iowa school returning to Holiday Hoops.

Holiday Hoops Director Steve Maxey says he believes the addition of the Iowa schools is “a sign of things to come”. NCMC increased its marketing efforts in Iowa, and Holiday Hoops has done the same.

The teams have a combined record of 77 wins and 17 losses from last year and were either conference, district champions, and/or lost in the district finals last year. Grand View is a repeat state champ and the four schools also have final four experience.

The four Iowa schools will play early in the schedule due to Iowa not allowing schools to compete in athletics once they start their winter break. Lincoln and Hoover will play this weekend. Grand View will play December 17th, and Des Moines North will play December 22nd.

Seventy-seven games will be played from Friday through December 31st.