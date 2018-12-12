Bevier Post Office to be renamed in honor of fallen Navy SEAL

On Tuesday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed North Missouri Congressman Sam Graves, bill to name the United States Post Office in Bevier, Missouri after Navy Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Adam Olin Smith, a fallen Navy SEAL originally from Macon County. Smith died in 2010 as the result of a helicopter crash in Afghanistan during combat operations.

“Petty Officer Smith paid the ultimate price so we can have the freedoms that we enjoy,” said Graves. “It is my great honor to put this bill forward to name this Post Office after him and I hope it will serve as a lasting memory and tribute to a truly selfless hero from North Missouri.”

Smith was killed in action on September 21, 2010, during Operation Enduring Freedom. The 2002 Bevier High School graduate was a member of SEAL Team Four and also served a tour of duty in Iraq. He had been in Afghanistan less than a month when he died. Smith was 26 at the time of his death.

During his service, Adam Olin Smith received the Joint Service Achievement Medal, Navy & Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Bronze Star, Iraq Campaign Medal with Bronze Star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, and Seal Insignia.

H.R. 5475 will designate the United States Postal Service facility at 108 North Macon Street in Bevier, Missouri, as the “SO2 Navy SEAL Adam Olin Smith Post Office.”

The bill passed the House by Unanimous Consent. It awaits Senate consideration.