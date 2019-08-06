Court dates scheduled for Maysville man accused of Murder

Kenneth Wykert

Court dates have been scheduled in the Associate Division of DeKalb County Circuit Court for a Maysville man charged with the felonies of second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse.

Online court information indicates a confined docket hearing for Kenneth Wykert is scheduled for August 12, 2019, at 1:30 pm. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 20, 2019, at 9:30 am.

Wykert was previously identified as the boyfriend of 23-year-old Leah Dawson of Maysville who went missing June 5th and whose remains were found June 26th.

