Confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported at two churches in Chillicothe

The Livingston County Health Center reports it received notification of a confirmed COVID-19 positive individual who attended Saint Columban Catholic Church of Chillicothe and an additional positive case who attended Turning Point Church of Chillicothe Sunday, August 23rd.

Individuals in attendance at the churches are asked to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and do their best to stay isolated from others for 14 days. Anyone who has symptoms and gets tested should isolate from that point forward, as testing results can take five days or more to be received.

Anyone who has specific concerns of close contact and has not been called can call the Livingston County Health Center at 660-646-5506.

The health center reports the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is 76 in Livingston County, which is an increase of five from Thursday, August 27th. The total includes two inmates from the Chillicothe Correctional Center. Eight of the cases are active, and 68 have been removed from isolation. There has been one death related to COVID-19 in Livingston County.

