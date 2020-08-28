Harrison County Health Department reports 5 new cases of COVID-19

The Harrison County Health Department reports 69 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. That is an increase of five from Thursday, August 27th.

Nine of the cases are active, and 59 have been removed from isolation. There has been one COVID-19-related death in Harrison County.

The Missouri Department of Corrections reports 252 offender cases of COVID-19 at the Chillicothe Correctional Center, which is up by three. Thirty-nine of the cases are active, and 213 have recovered.

There are also 24 staff cases of COVID-19 at the Chillicothe Correctional Center. Three of those cases are active, and 21 have recovered.

