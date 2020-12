Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

Commodity distribution at the Community Food Pantry in Trenton will be Thursday, December 10th. Distribution will be on a drive-through basis at 17th and Harris from 9 in the morning until 3 in the afternoon.

Available commodities are senior boxes, produce boxes, Christmas meal boxes, milk, deer meat as long as it lasts, and some extra items.

Following Thursday’s distribution, the Community Food Pantry will be closed until January.

