Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri to present overview of services in Princeton

The Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri will present an overview of its services next week in Princeton.

An information booth will be available at the Mercer County Senior Center on Tuesday starting at noon with the program to begin at 12:30. Services to be discussed during the presentation will include utility assistance and home weatherization.

EverCare Pharmacy of Princeton will sponsor Tuesday’s event and provide refreshments.

CAPNCM serves the Green Hills counties in Missouri.

