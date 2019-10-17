Alabama man pleads guilty in Missouri to enticing a minor for sex

An Alabama man pleaded guilty in federal court to enticing a 16-year-old victim, whom he met through the “Game of War” application on her cell phone, to engage in illegal sexual activity.

James Reece Vance, 46, of Madison, Ala., pleaded guilty before U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips.

The investigation began when the child victim’s father discovered emails between Vance and his daughter. The emails, from March 7 through May 8, 2017, contained numerous exchanges where she and Vance discussed getting together, having sexual intercourse, and future plans to get married. The child victim told investigators she met Vance through the “Game of War” application on her cell phone. Vance drove to Kansas City twice during April 2017 to meet the child victim for sex.

Under federal statutes, Vance is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison without parole, up to a sentence of life in federal prison without parole. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

