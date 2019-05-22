Columbia man to face charges in Grundy County

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports a Columbia man was transported to Grundy County Monday after his arrest in Boone County Sunday on felony non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under an order of support.

The bond for 30-year-old Michael Sanders is $5,000, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court May 28th.

Court documents accuse him of failing to provide adequate food, clothing, lodging, and medical attention for his minor child for whom he was legally obligated to provide such support in March, with arrearage in excess of 12 months of court-ordered child support in the amount of $16,068.

Sanders is a prior and persistent offender punishable by a sentence to an extended term of imprisonment in that he plead guilty to felony second-degree statutory rape in Livingston County Circuit Court in February 2013 and to felony failure to register as a sex offender in Linn County Circuit Court in March 2018.