Hydroplaning causes crash on Route H

The Highway Patrol reports a Cameron woman sustained minor injuries when her vehicle hydroplaned and ran off the road two miles west of Turney Tuesday morning.

An ambulance transported 66-year-old Ethel Smith to the Liberty Hospital.

The vehicle traveled west on Route H before it hydroplaned, crossed the road, and ran off the left side, then struck a fence and a power pole before coming to rest on the south side of Route H with moderate damage.

The Patrol notes Smith wore a seat belt. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Lathrop Fire Department assisted at the scene of the crash.