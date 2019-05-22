Investigation in Chula results in summons for animal abuse and neglect

Local News May 22, 2019 KTTN News
Animal Cruelty

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports an investigation into alleged animal cruelty and neglect led to a 32-year-old woman being issued two summonses.

The sheriff’s office began the investigation last week outside of a Chula residence with results revealing a dead dog inside a kennel, who is believed to have died after being attacked by a second dog in the kennel. There was no available food, except for a bag of unopened food lying inside.

The kennel was reportedly covered in feces, and the only water to drink was in a small swimming pool, dark colored, appeared stagnant, and had trash and other items floating in it.

The owner of the dogs was located, questioned, and issued a summons to appear in court for animal abuse and another summons for animal neglect.  The owner was released pending a court appearance and the dog who remained alive was helped and taken to a safe location. 

The subjects name was not released

Post Views: 406

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About KTTN News