The Highway Patrol reports a Chillicothe woman sustained minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident in Saline County Tuesday morning.

A personal vehicle transported 35-year-old Mandy Stover to Carroll County Memorial Hospital of Carrollton.

Stover traveled south on Highway 65 when the sports utility vehicle she drove ran off the right side of the road south of Route BB and struck a utility pole, which caused the vehicle moderate damage.

The Patrol notes Stover wore a seat belt.