Princeton Chamber of Commerce to hold ribbon cutting

The Princeton Chamber of Commerce will have a ribbon cutting and monthly meeting on Thursday, February 14th.

The ribbon cutting will be held at 12 noon at Fernwood Retreat, the location of the former Sonrise Christian Home. Princeton Chamber President Kelly Bertrand reports the large building, erected in 1921, has been remodeled and available for bookings such as weddings, reunions, and meetings. The address is 19966 Fernwood Place which is the old airport road off Route FF. The owners of Fernwood Retreat are Karla Meinke and Sydney Arnold.

The Princeton chamber also plans a brief meeting and light lunch Thursday at the location northwest of Princeton.