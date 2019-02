A fundraising event will be held next week for the Trenton Area Ministerial Alliance’s Good Samaritan Fund, a ministry to help residents pay for their utilities.

The Sharing of the Heart Baked Potato Bar and Homemade Pie Auction will be at The Space in downtown Trenton the evening of February 22nd from 5 to 7 o’clock.

Attendees can eat and pay what they want for the potato bar and auctioneer Michael Witten will auction pies every 15 minutes.