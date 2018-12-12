Chillicothe teen hurt in rollover crash on LIV Road 520

The highway patrol reports a Chillicothe teenager received minor injuries in a rollover accident last night ten miles west of Chillicothe. Sixteen-year-old Jada Bennett was taken by ambulance to Hedrick Medical Center.

Ms. Bennett was driving eastbound when the car began to skid on LIV Road 520, she overcorrected, causing the car to begin to skid again, then traveled off the south side of the road where it went through a barbed wire fence and overturned onto its top.

The car was demolished in the 10:35 accident Tuesday night and the report stated she was using a seatbelt.

Assistance was provided by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department and the Chillicothe Fire Department.