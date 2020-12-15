Chillicothe reports 3 more COVID19 deaths; Grundy County reports 11 new cases of COVID-19

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department reports 11 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 772.

Five hundred seventy-three cases have been confirmed. One hundred three are active. There have been 23 COVID-19-related deaths reported for Grundy County.

The Livingston County Health Center announces three additional COVID-19-related deaths since December 11th, bringing the total to 30.

Eighteen new cases were added for a total of 948. Sixty-five cases are active, with 47 in the community, 11 facility actives, and seven school actives. There are eight current COVID-19-related hospitalizations for Livingston County.

