Chillicothe police respond to unattended death; arrest intoxicated man with child in his care

Local News September 20, 2021 KTTN News
Chillicothe Missouri Police Department
Chillicothe police responded early Saturday to the 1200 block of Locust Street regarding an unattended death.

Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel reported the Coroner’s office was contacted and outward appearances indicated a self-inflicted death. The 44-year old Chillicothe resident was removed by the Livingston County Coroner for further investigation.

Among other responses on Saturday, police responded to the 1400 block of Bryan Street to assist medical personnel with a male who was unresponsive but became conscious.

Sampsel said the person was intoxicated and had a child in his care at the time. Authorities reported the individual was taken into custody and accused of child endangerment.

He was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail with charges pending. The name of the individual was not released.

