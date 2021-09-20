Representatives of Higher Learning Commission to conduct 10 year review of NCMC

Local News September 20, 2021 KTTN News
North Central Missouri College Website V1 (NCMC)
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Representatives of the Higher Learning Commission will be at North Central Missouri College in Trenton today and Tuesday for a standard accreditation review.

The review happens every ten years and as part of the process, the representatives have requested to meet with the North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees. The meeting is scheduled for Monday morning at 11:45 in the Sugg room at the Ketcham Community Center. The college reports the only business will be a discussion with the commission’s accreditation team. No action is to be taken by the trustees.

A summary of the accreditation visit is expected at a later date.

Post Views: 21
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.