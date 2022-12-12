Chillicothe police respond to “Man with a gun” threatening suicide

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Chillicothe police responded to the 10 block of Jennifer Lane on Saturday morning in reference to a 63-year-old man who was threatening to use a handgun to commit suicide.

Officers arrived on the scene and closed off the area. The man was located in a wooded area near the residences on Jennifer Lane. Chillicothe officers began speaking with the man while others began evacuating nearby residences in order to ensure citizens’ safety. During the encounter, the suspect displayed and pointed the firearm toward Officers, however, police continued to talk to the man.

Officers safely deployed Tasers and were able to take the male into custody.

While taking the suspect into custody he allegedly began assaulting the officers. The firearm was secured and determined to be real and loaded.

The encounter lasted approximately three hours with the man taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold pending criminal charges of assault on a law enforcement officer, armed criminal action, and unlawful Use of a weapon.

The Chillicothe Police Department was assisted by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The identity of the individual was not released pending the filing of formal charges

