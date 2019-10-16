Chillicothe police resolve series of thefts after executing search warrant

Two people have been arrested after Chillicothe Police conducted an investigation, and then the search of a home on Monday, following a series of thefts from motor vehicles.

Police say 18-year-old Joshua Davis and 23-year-old Melissa Davis were arrested and two others taken into custody were later released pending further investigation.

Officers obtained what they considered credible information that there was alleged stolen property at a Chillicothe residence. A search warrant was obtained for two different locations.

A search warrant was executed for a residence at 1104 Third Street in Chillicothe. The department received a total of 24 theft reports taken over the last two months. Through the investigation and use of a search warrant, police said a large majority of the cases have been solved. Numerous pieces of property have been recovered.

Both Joshua Davis and Melissa Davis were taken to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail pending the filing of charges in Livingston County Circuit Court.

