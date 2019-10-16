Chillicothe police arrest fleeing suspect involving auto theft

One person is being held in custody following a Chillicothe Police investigation involving an alleged stolen vehicle.

At 1:30 Monday morning, (October, 14) Chillicothe Police began an investigation of a vehicle taken from the 300 block of Elm Street. Police said a suspect allegedly had multiple felony warrants and was described as armed and dangerous.

The individual attempted to flee on foot from officers and deputies but was captured and the stolen vehicle was recovered. The suspect also was allegedly in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and is accused of resisting arrest.

The person, who was not identified in the police department report, was transported to Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail in lieu of charges.

