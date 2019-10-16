Motorcyclist strikes deer in roadway

The operator of a motorcycle received minor injuries in an accident involving a deer Monday night (at 7:10 pm) on Highway 36 in eastern Linn County.

Sixty-four-year-old Robert Engelhard of Marceline was taken by ambulance to the Pershing Hospital.

The trooper reported Engelhard’s westbound motorcycle overturned after striking the deer in the roadway. The Highway 36 accident was one mile west of Highway 129.

The report noted Engelhard was not using a safety device and the damage to the motorcycle was moderate.

Assisting were the Linn County Sheriff’s Department and Marceline First Responders.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 2 Shares