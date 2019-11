The Highway Patrol reports a Chillicothe man sustained minor injuries when the Peterbilt truck he drove overturned in Carroll County Friday afternoon.

Seventy-four year-old Howard Midgyett was transported to Hedrick Medical Center of Chillicothe.

The truck traveled east on Route U west of Highway 65 before it ran off the right side of the road, came back to the road, and overturned, receiving minor damage.

Midgyett was wearing a seat belt.

