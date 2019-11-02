Open enrollment through healthcare website opened November 1st

Open enrollment for health insurance for 2020 started Friday, November 1st and continues through December 15th.

The enrollment period applies to private health insurance sold through the federal Marketplace or directly by an insurance company. The Missouri Department of Insurance reports there are two insurers for health insurance in the individual market in Missouri, on and off the exchange, for four of the Green Hills counties.

Medica and Celtic are shown as the options for Grundy, Daviess, Caldwell, and Livingston counties. Celtic is listed as the only option for Harrison and Mercer Counties.

Market and Public Relations Director Jordan Ferguson of Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton and Hedrick Medical Center of Chillicothe confirms Celtic is an Ambetter Insurance. Ferguson says Ambetter will not be accepted at Saint Luke’s in 2020, however, Medica will. Anthem, through Healthy Alliance Life Insurance Company, is the only option for Putnam, Sullivan, and Linn counties.

Online information for Wright Memorial and Hedrick indicates Anthem is accepted at the two hospitals. A list of insurance accepted at Saint Luke’s can be found on the St. Lukes Hospital website.

