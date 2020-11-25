Chillicothe man charged with tampering with a motor vehicle

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

A Chillicothe man has been charged in Livingston County with felony tampering with a motor vehicle, first degree, as a result of investigations alleging the theft of a motor vehicle. Online court information shows 22 year old Cameron Dalton Lee Tuttle’s bond was set at $25,000 cash only. A confined docket hearing is scheduled for December 2nd.

Chillicothe Police Sergeant Jeremy Stephens reported that the police received a report of a stolen vehicle from the 300 block of Edgerton the night of November 21st.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Jackson that night as well to a report of an intoxicated and alleged unwanted person at a residence. Upon arrival, officers determined the intoxicated subject had already left that residence. Stephens said the stolen vehicle from earlier in the evening was discovered at the residence. A witness noted the intoxicated suspect drove the vehicle to the residence.

Police were called to the 600 block of Commercial the morning of November 22nd to a report of the same suspect in a resident’s vehicle. However, Stephens noted the suspect fled from the scene prior to the arrival of the officers.

The police located the suspect the morning of November 25th inside an abandoned vehicle in the 400 block of Webster Street. The subject was taken into custody.

