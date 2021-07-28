Chillicothe man charged with multiple felonies in crash that killed man from Hale bound to Division One of circuit court

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A case has been certified to Division One of Circuit Court for a Chillicothe man charged with two felonies after an accident in Livingston County in May that reportedly caused the death of another man.

Thirty-four-year-old Steven Lee Wilson waived his right to a preliminary hearing in the Associate Division on July 28. He is scheduled for an arraignment in Division One on August 5.

Wilson was charged with driving while intoxicated involving the death of another and DWI involving serious physical injury.

The Highway Patrol reported the pickup truck Wilson drove and a utility terrain vehicle driven by 75-year-old Charles Plummer of Hale traveled north on Route JJ north of Avalon. The UTV purportedly stopped while a pedestrian, 63-year-old Susan Bachman of Chillicothe, was in front of the vehicle with a leaf blower removing grass from the road. The pickup struck the UTV, and the UTV hit the pedestrian.

Plummer and Bachman were initially reported with serious injuries, but the Patrol later reported Plummer died. No injuries were reported for Wilson.

A probable cause statement says Wilson’s blood alcohol content was .155% or fifteen point five percent. The legal limit in the state of Missouri is .08 or eight percent.

