Chillicothe Fire Department responds to vehicle fire

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in Chillicothe Tuesday evening.

Captain Tracy Bradley reports one engine with five personnel arrived at the intersection of Henry and Violet Street to find the engine compartment of the vehicle fully involved. All occupants were out of the vehicle owned by Junior Johnson of Chillicothe.

Bradley says the hood of the vehicle was gone, and the fire had started to spread to the driver’s area. Firefighters used about 500 gallons of water to extinguish and cool the vehicle.

The owner reportedly said he had problems with the transmission, was driving home from Macon, noticed the vehicle starting to smoke while he was on Washington Street, and tried to drive it to a shop. He noticed the vehicle caught on fire at the Henry and Violet Street intersection, stopped, and tried to get some of his belongings out of it.

Bradley says the owner contacted a towing service to remove it from the intersection. The Chillicothe Fire Department was at the scene for about 20 minutes.

