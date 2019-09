The highway patrol reports the arrests of two Cameron residents on alleged drug charges.

Forty-one-year-old Jeramie Glazier and 34-year-old Jami Barton were taken on a 24-hour hold to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.

Glazier has been accused of felony possession of a controlled substance listed as methamphetamine; misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; and a lane violation. Jami Barton is accused of felony possession of a controlled substance.