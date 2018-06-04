Chillicothe FFA officer teams attend LEAD conference

Chillicothe FFA officer teams recently attended the LEAD conference on the campus of North Central Missouri College.

Over 1200 local Chapter FFA officers and 200 chapter officers and advisors attended the annual LEAD training. The LEAD (Learn, Educate, Advance, and Develop) training is designed to help prepare each officer team for their term of service for the 2018-2019 school year.

The officers were provided team-building and bonding opportunities, the opportunity to increase their knowledge about advocating for agriculture and agricultural education, work on their chapters Program of Activities, guidelines for leading a chapter meeting, and help with planning an FFA event.

The group also had the opportunity to attend breakout sessions on leading a meeting, planning events, and more in-depth knowledge on advocating. The conferences are sponsored by the Missouri FFA Leadership Fund.

The facilitators consisted of past state officers that were divided into a north and a south team with training held at 8 different locations throughout the state. Through interactive workshops, the facilitators encouraged the officer teams to reach outside their comfort zone to provide leadership opportunities for their local chapters.

