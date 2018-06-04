Cops-N-Bobbers hosts 73 at annual event

After a stormy early morning on Saturday, the Trenton Police Department hosted 73 local children at the 6th Annual Cops ‘N Bobbers fishing event. Numerous fish were caught as area kids spent the morning of June 2nd fishing with the men and women of the Trenton Police Department and other First Responders from the area.

After fishing with equipment provided by the Missouri Department of Conservation at the NCMC Barton Farm Campus pond, the youth were treated to lunch by National Wild Turkey Federation.

The Trenton Police Department would like to express appreciation to individuals and businesses that helped make this event a huge success with special recognition to our community partners and those who provided prizes each of the kids that registered for the event.

Donators to the event include:

Hy-Vee Food Store

Orscheln Farm and Home

PAR Broadcast Group

Bill’s Bait & Tackle

American Sportsman Rod & Gun

ShopKo Foundation

Trenton Republican-Times

MFA Agri Services

Trenton Cinema

Casey’s General Store

Grand River Press

Kansas City Chiefs

Henry Rifles

MGM Popcorn – Greg Page

Schlitterbahn Waterpark

Iowa Cubs

Git-R-Done Foundation

Zebco

Kansas City T-Bones

St. Joseph Mustangs

Des Moines Menace

Trenton Municipal Utilities

A special thank you by event organizers to CFM Insurance – Robin Chambers for providing Cops ‘N Bobbers t-shirts to the all the young fisherman. Event Co-Sponsors are the National Wild Turkey Federation, North Central Missouri College, and the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Those with questions, suggestions, or interest are encouraged to contact Chief Wright at 660-359-5557 or via his email at [email protected] or Lieutenant Ross at 660-359-2121 or via his email at [email protected] .

