Chillicothe FFA announces 2019 King and Queen Barnwarming candidates

Local News September 22, 2019 KTTN News
Chillicothe FFA Barnwarming Candidates 2019

The Chillicothe FFA has selected its King and Queen Candidates for the 2019 Barnwarming.

FFA members are now available to do your odd jobs around the house and farm so feel free to give them a call. They will organize a work team to help you in your fall cleanup activities. The class that averages the most money per member will have their candidates crowned King and Queen on November 9, 2019, at the annual Barnwarming Dance.

The candidates are Seniors, Madelyn Wilford and Clayton Walker, Juniors, Makenna Campbell and Tucker Burtch, Sophomores, Abby Burton and Carson Crawford, Freshmen, Emily Wilford, and Carter Crawford.

The chapter has set a goal to raise $30,000 this year for chapter operations. Interested parties may contact an FFA member a call or call one of the advisors at the Litton Agriculture Campus at 646-3131.

 

Front L to R – Emily Wilford, Abby Burton, Makenna Campbell, Madelyn Wilford
Back L to R – Carter Crawford, Carson Crawford, Tucker Burtch, Clayton Walker
Tags

