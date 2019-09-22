“Hocus Pocus” to be shown at Silver Moon Plaza in Chillicothe

Citizens Bank & Trust in conjunction with Main Street Chillicothe, brings to the screen, Disney’s “Hocus Pocus”. The screening will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019. Additional partners for the event are K&M Gourmet Popcorn and the Livingston County Library. The movie will be shown inside Main Street’s Silver Moon Plaza, 707 Webster Street, Chillicothe, MO.

Hocus Pocus is Disney’s most beloved Halloween movie of all time. The campy Disney flick is about two teens taking on three Salem-trial-era witches is a rip-roaringly funny film that features some of the best work from Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy. What was originally written as a frightening movie had a rewrite on the script and the tone became “broadly comedic”.

Children’s activities, provided by the Livingston County Library will begin at 6:45 p.m. Sundown is approximately 6:45 p.m with the film to begin at approximately 7:15 p.m.

K&M Gourmet Popcorn will be handing out free popcorn with the Hy-Vee Grill offering food and beverage items. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy the movie

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 261 Shares