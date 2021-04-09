Chillicothe City Council to meet on April 12

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council will hold a regular meeting and a swearing in ceremony next week.

The council will hold a public hearing in the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities meeting room April 12th at 6:30 in the evening to consider an ordinance to vacate part of an alley. The ordinance involves vacating the southern portion of an alley that runs north and south between 1002 Washington Street and 815 Polk Street of the King’s Addition. The petitioner is listed as Jarrod Marshall.

Other ordinances to be considered include one that would authorize a contract with Allgeier Martin and Associates for engineering services and another that would accept the April 6th election results.

A closed session is planned for April 12th’s Chillicothe City Council meeting to discuss real estate and employees and/or personnel.

A swearing in ceremony of elected officials will be held in the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities meeting room April 14th at noon.

The agenda also includes a special recognition of outgoing Chillicothe First Ward Council Member Denny Albertson.

A reception will be held after April 14th’s swearing in ceremony.

