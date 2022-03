Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Administrator Search Committee will meet Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in a closed session.

The meeting at 8:30 am will be held at Chillicothe City Hall, 715 Washington Street, in Chillicothe.

The meeting is described as closed to the extent permitted by state law when considering the hiring or promotion of employees or personnel.

