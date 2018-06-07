Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce to offer two overseas trips in 2019

The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce will host two trips in 2019.

The first trip will be a Paris to Normandy Cruise April 22nd to 30th. Travelers will be able to see the capital of Paris, the scenery along the Seine River, and Normandy, which will be observing 75th the anniversary of D-Day.

The second trip will be the Highlights of Morocco October 3rd to 13th, 2019 which will include a look at the Kingdom of Morocco and historic sites as well as authentic cuisine.

The Chillicothe Chamber Travel trip offerings for 2019 will be presented during a Travel Show at the Chillicothe Comfort Inn and Suites Monday from noon to 5:30 in the evening. A light meal will be served.

Call the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce at 660-646-4050 to RSVP for the presentation.

Like this: Like Loading...