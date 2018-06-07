“Damsel in Defense Warrior Workshop” for women to be held in Chillicothe

The Salvation Army of Chillicothe will hold events this month to celebrate its anniversary and provide basic self-defense techniques.

An open house will be held at the church at 621 Mohawk Drive in the north part of Chillicothe to celebrate that the church has served Livingston and Grundy counties for 130 years. The open house will be held June 19th from 11 o’clock in the morning to 1 o’clock in the afternoon. Attendees can learn more about the Salvation Army’s history and what it offers.

The church will also host a Damsel in Defense Warrior Workshop for women headed to college, women living on their own, senior citizens, or anyone who would like to learn basic self-defense techniques. The workshop will be held at the Salvation Army the afternoon of June 25th at 3 o’clock.

The goal is to empower participants with awareness, protection, and education to develop a warrior mindset and enable risk reduction, implementation of learned skills, winning over surviving, and confidence over panic.

Like this: Like Loading...