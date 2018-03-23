Century Farm applications due May 15

Applications for recognition as a Missouri Century Farm are due May 15.

Farms owned by the same family for 100 or more consecutive years as of Dec. 18, 2018, are eligible. The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings, or nephews or nieces, including through marriage or adoption. Farms must be 40 acres or more and contribute to the overall farm income.

The University of Missouri Extension, MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, and Missouri Farm Bureau sponsor the program. Local MU Extension councils help with the sponsorship.

County MU Extension centers accept applications through May 15.

A $55 fee covers processing, a certificate, a booklet and a metal sign. The fee is payable by May 1 at the county MU Extension center. For applications received between May 1 and 15, the fee is $65.

The program dates back to 1976 and more than 8,000 farms hold this honor.

For application forms and information, call Extension Publications toll-free at 800-292-0969, contact your local MU Extension center, or visit the program website at extension.missouri.edu/centuryfarm.

