Trenton City Council, Nuisance Board to meet Monday, March 26

The Trenton Building and Nuisance Board and Trenton City Council will meet Monday night. Both meetings will be held at the Trenton City Hall and are open to the public.

The agenda for the 6 o’clock meeting of the Building and Nuisance Board includes two locations for the declaration of a nuisance, three for a public hearing, four for findings of fact, and two for a certificate of existence of a dangerous building. It also includes an update on current structures as well as nuisances.

The Trenton City Council will consider a resolution and two ordinances at its meeting at 7 o’clock. The resolution of official intent involves the issuance of the city’s taxable industrial development revenue bonds in a maximum principal amount of 75 million dollars to finance a project for the benefit of Nestle USA, Incorporated.

The ordinances approve an agreement with Larkin, Lamp, Rynerson, Incorporated for a preliminary design of the Normal Street sewer as well as authorize the closure of the railroad-highway grade crossing at Mable Street in Trenton.

The city council’s agenda also includes discussion of the Missouri Department of Transportation’s proposal regarding Highway 6 through Trenton and a closed session for real estate and personnel.

