Meal pricing on the agenda for Newtown-Harris Board of Education

Local News April 10, 2022 KTTN News
Newtown-Harris School Website
The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education will discuss meal prices next week. The board will meet in the high school Family and Consumer Sciences Room on April 13th at 7 p.m. 

Other items on the agenda include swearing in of incoming board members, board reorganization, a cooperative agreement with Grundy County R-5, and a football cooperative with Princeton. There will also be a discussion of virtual coursework and summer school plans as well as a legislative update.

The agenda for the Newtown-Harris Board of Education meeting on April 13th also includes an executive session for personnel matters.

