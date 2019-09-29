Cars sideswipe each other south of Braymer

An Oak Grove man was hurt when the pickup truck he was driving sideswiped a car south of Braymer.

Fifty-one-year-old Troy Payne was taken by private vehicle to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with minor injuries. The driver of the car, 22-year old Sam Wright of Braymer, was not reported hurt and Wright’s infant son was spared injury by being properly secured in an approved child seat.

The accident took place Saturday evening two miles south of Braymer on Route A as the southbound pickup driven by Payne crossed the center of the road and into the path of the northbound car operated by Wright. The two vehicles sideswiped each other on the driver’s side demolishing both vehicles.

Payne was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving involving a crash, and not using a seat belt.

Wright and his infant son were using safety devices.

