Carrollton man hurt in Carroll County crash

A Carrollton resident was hurt when the sports utility vehicle he was driving went into a ditch in northern Carroll County.

46-year-old Erik Dempsey was transported to Carroll County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The accident happened Friday night on Route M east of Highway 65 in Carroll County as Dempsey began to make a right turn onto route M when the SUV went off the left side of the road and hit a ditch.

Damage to the vehicle was listed as minor and the patrol reports Dempsey was wearing a seatbelt.

