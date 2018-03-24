Weatherby woman accused of DWI after crash on Highway 6

A Weatherby resident was hurt early Saturday when the sports utility vehicle she was driving overturned on Highway 6 west of Weatherby.

22-year-old Bailey Ford was transported to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.

The accident happened two miles west of Weatherby on highway 6 when the eastbound SUV went off the left side of the road, hit a ditch, overturned and came to rest on its wheels in the eastbound lane of Highway 6. The vehicle was demolished.

The patrol reports Ms. Ford was accused of driving while intoxicated involving an accident, careless and imprudent driving, and not wearing a seatbelt.

Like this: Like Loading...