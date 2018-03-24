Alcohol involved in crash southwest of Kirksville

Two northeast Missouri residents received minor injuries when a pickup truck went off a road and hit a utility pole southwest of Kirksville late Friday night.

The driver, 25-year-old Harold Coy of Brashear, and a passenger, 24-year-old Matthew Whitten of Kirksville, refused treatment at the scene.

The accident happened five miles southwest of Kirksville on Youngstown Trail at Little Trail. The pickup was extensively damaged.

The patrol reports Coy was accused of driving while intoxicated with physical injury, and careless and imprudent driving.

Both occupants were wearing seatbelts.

