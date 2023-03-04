Cameron teenager sent to hospital after crashing UTV

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Cameron teenager sustained moderate injuries when a utility terrain vehicle overturned multiple times four miles south of Cameron on Friday night, March 3rd.

An ambulance transported the 17-year-old boy to Liberty Hospital.

The UTV traveled east on Northeast 336th Street before the driver reportedly lost control and ran off the north side of the road. The vehicle overturned several times came to rest on the driver’s side and was totaled.

The teenager was wearing safety equipment at the time of the crash.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and Cameron Ambulance assisted at the scene of the crash.

