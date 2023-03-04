Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 2 arrests on Friday, March 3, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two men in area counties on Friday night, March 3, 2023.

Thirty-seven-year-old James Roddy of Kansas City was arrested in Daviess County. He was accused of the felony of having no driver’s license, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and exceeding the posted speed limit by going 101 in a 70-mile-per-hour zone.

Roddy was also arrested on a Cole County Sheriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant for alleged failure to appear on an original charge of passing a bad check. Roddy was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Twenty-three-year-old Cameron Hamaker of Eagleville was arrested by the Patrol in Harrison County. He was accused of failing to yield to law enforcement, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and exceeding the posted speed limit by going 131 in a 70-mile-per-hour zone. He was also accused of failing to drive on the right half of the road and not having insurance. Hamaker was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center on a 12-hour hold.

